SINGAPORE, July 31 Total bank lending in Singapore was barely changed in June from May as loans to building and construction grew while lending to general commerce and manufacturing fell, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$597.7 billion (US$479.96 billion) last month, compared to S$597.5 billion in May, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

From a year earlier, June bank lending rose 12.3 percent.

Housing and bridging loans increased 7.5 percent in June to S$171.8 billion from S$159.9 billion a year earlier, according to the central bank data. The loans stood at S$170.7 billion in May.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$524.9 billion in June from S$515.7 billion in May.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg (1 US dollar = 1.2453 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)