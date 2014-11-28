SINGAPORE Nov 28 Total bank lending in
Singapore was barely changed in October from September as loans
to building and construction rose, offseting falls in lending to
financial institutions, while loans to the manufacturing sector
fell.
Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the
city-state amounted to S$604.4 billion ($464.39 billion) last
month, compared to S$604.5 billion in September, according to
the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Friday.
October bank lending grew 9.0 percent from S$554.3 billion a
year earlier.
Housing and bridging loans in October increased 6.4 percent
to S$175.5 billion from S$164.9 billion a year earlier. These
loans stood at S$174.5 billion in September.
Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currency units
(ACU) were S$528.2 billion in October, compared to S$527.3
billion in September.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg
($1 = 1.3015 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Rujun Shen; Editing by Eric
Meijer)