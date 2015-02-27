UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SINGAPORE Feb 27 Total bank lending in Singapore fell in January from the previous month, as a drop in loans to general commerce and financial institutions offset increases in lending to manufacturers, central bank data showed on Friday.
Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$607.47 billion ($447.89 billion) last month, compared with S$607.91 billion in December, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
January bank lending grew 4.3 percent from S$582.24 billion a year earlier.
Housing and bridging loans in January increased to S$178.27 billion from S$167.33 billion a year earlier. These loans stood at S$177.43 billion in December.
Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) were S$553.65 billion in January, up from S$541.17 billion in December.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3563 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts