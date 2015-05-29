May 29 Singapore's total bank lending fell in
April from the previous month on a decline in loans to financial
institutions and general commerce, central bank data showed on
Friday.
Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state
amounted to S$594.3 billion ($441.1 billion) last month,
compared with S$601.1 billion in March, according to data from
the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
April bank lending grew 0.6 percent from S$591.1 billion a
year earlier.
Housing and bridging loans in April rose to S$179.3 billion
from S$169.5 billion a year earlier. These loans totalled at
S$179.1 billion in March.
Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU)
were S$549.2 billion in April, down from S$568.1 billion in
March.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg
($1 = 1.3473 Singapore dollar)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)