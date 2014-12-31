SINGAPORE Dec 31 Total bank lending in
Singapore rose in November from October, helped by increases in
loans to sectors such as building and construction as well as
business services.
Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state
amounted to S$608.2 billion ($460.83 billion) last month,
compared with S$604.4 billion in October, the Monetary Authority
of Singapore said on Wednesday.
November bank lending grew 7.5 percent from S$565.8 billion
a year earlier.
Housing and bridging loans in November increased to S$176.2
billion from S$165.9 billion a year earlier. These loans stood
at S$175.5 billion in October.
Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU)
were S$539.9 billion in November, compared with S$528.2 billion
in October.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg
($1 = 1.3198 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)