UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SINGAPORE Jan 30 Total bank lending in Singapore fell in December from the previous month, as a drop in loans to sectors such as manufacturing and general commerce offset increases for others including building and construction.
Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$607.96 billion ($449.91 billion) last month, compared with S$608.17 billion in November, according to data released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Friday.
December bank lending grew 5.9 percent from S$574.27 billion a year earlier.
Housing and bridging loans in December increased to S$177.4 billion from S$166.5 billion a year earlier. These loans stood at S$176.2 billion in November.
Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) were S$541.1 billion in December, compared with S$539.9 billion in November.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3513 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts