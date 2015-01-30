SINGAPORE Jan 30 Total bank lending in Singapore fell in December from the previous month, as a drop in loans to sectors such as manufacturing and general commerce offset increases for others including building and construction.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$607.96 billion ($449.91 billion) last month, compared with S$608.17 billion in November, according to data released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Friday.

December bank lending grew 5.9 percent from S$574.27 billion a year earlier.

Housing and bridging loans in December increased to S$177.4 billion from S$166.5 billion a year earlier. These loans stood at S$176.2 billion in November.

Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) were S$541.1 billion in December, compared with S$539.9 billion in November.

($1 = 1.3513 Singapore dollars)