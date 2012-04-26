SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB) released the following industrial production data for March on Thursday (growth in percentage terms):

Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept ** m/m s/adj +2.7 -1.6* 2.6* 8.9 -7.4 3.5 -0.3 y/y -3.4 11.8* -9.4* 25.2 -2.3 6.6 7.5 - Excluding Biomedical ** m/m s/adj +2.9 -0.8* 1.6* 7.2 -2.3 0.9 -3.7 y/y -3.4 6.7* -16.3* -4.3 -12.6 -12.3 -12.9 ** seasonally adjusted

* revised number

CONTEXT

- The fall in March industrial output had been expected by economists due to the high base a year earlier but the month-on-month gain defied forecasts of a contraction.

- Singapore's electronics output shrank 15.9 percent from a year earlier due to lower output across the broad with the exception to data storage, which has been running at higher production rates after supply chain disruptions in Thailand.

- Output from the biomedical cluster fell 3.3 percent, partly due to a 6.3 percent contraction in pharmaceuticals.

- Economists polled by Reuters had a consensus forecast of a month-on-month seasonally adjusted contraction of 1.4 percent and year-on-year drop of 4.9 percent for industrial production.

- Bank of America Merrill Lynch said flash GDP estimates for the first three months of 2012 showed manufacturing contracted during the quarter, implying a year-on-year decline in March industrial output.

- Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell unexpectedly in March as a recovery in electronics and a strong showing by pharmaceuticals were weighed down by a 99 percent drop in ship and oil rig sales, which tend to vary sharply from month to month.

- Singapore's manufacturing sector expanded for a second consecutive month in March, signaling the worst may be over as new export orders and production edged higher, the city-state's latest Purchasing Manager's Index showed.

- Production and export data in Singapore do not always tally because of differences in the way they are measured. They are also difficult to predict because biomedical output, in particular, tends to be highly volatile. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)