* July industrial output -6.1 pct y/y; +1.0 pct m/m

* Median forecasts: -3.3 pct y/y; +2.7 m/m

* Output falls from year ago in various industry clusters

* Some economists see rising chances of technical recession

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Singapore's industrial production in July shrank more than expected from a year earlier, increasing the chances for a technical economic recession and more monetary easing.

Manufacturing output fell 6.1 percent in July from a year earlier, data from the Economic Development Board showed, weaker than the median forecast of a 3.3 percent drop in a Reuters poll. For the month, output rose 1.0 percent, lagging the median forecast for a 2.7 percent expansion.

The decline was the sixth-consecutive month of contraction for the sector, with production falling in industries including electronics, biomedical manufacturing and transport engineering.

"We now think that the odds are more than even that the Singapore economy slipped into a technical recession in the third quarter, as defined by two consecutive quarter-on-quarter contractions," Chua Hak Bin, ASEAN economist for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a research note.

"We expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore to ease monetary policy again at the October policy meeting," he added.

The central bank manages monetary policy by letting the Singapore dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed trading band based on its nominal effective exchange rate (NEER).

In January, the MAS surprised investors by easing policy in an off-cycle move, but then kept policy unchanged in April.

Irvin Seah, senior economist for DBS Bank, said the weakness in the services sector added weight to worries that the economy had tipped into a technical recession.

Second-quarter gross domestic product data showed that the services sector contracted on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

"This sector has only ever dipped into contraction in times of recession," Seah added.

Benign readings on core inflation coupled with a lacklustre outlook for economic growth have prompted some analysts to predict the MAS will ease its exchange-rated based monetary policy in October. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)