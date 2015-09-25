* Aug industrial output -7.0 pct y/y; -3.7 pct m/m

* Median forecasts -5.0 pct y/y; -0.2 pct m/m

* Weak data increases chances of technical recession

* Higher chances seen of MAS policy easing next month

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Singapore's industrial production shrank more than expected in August, increasing chances of a technical recession and ot the central bank easing monetary policy further when it meets next month.

Manufacturing output contracted 7.0 percent in August from a year earlier, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Friday, weaker than the median market forecast for a 5.0 percent decline given by a Reuters survey of analysts.

In addition, industrial production for July was revised to show a contraction of 6.4 percent, rather than the 6.1 percent contraction estimated earlier.

"The risks of a technical recession have grown, I think significantly," said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist for Mizuho Bank.

Industrial production fell 3.7 percent from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis. The median forecast was a 0.2 percent decline.

The bleak manufacturing numbers are the latest in a run of weak economic indicators that have prompted economists to flag an increasing risk of that the economy would post a second consecutive quarter of contraction in the July-September quarter, tipping it into a technical recession.

The data also raised chances of more monetary easing by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), economists said.

Data this month showed that exports fell more than expected in August as shipments to China declined, while core inflation unexpectedly slowed in August, nearing a five-year low set in May.

MAS, which surprised investors in January by easing its exchange-rate based policy in an off-cycle move, is due to announce its next policy decision in October.

"There is an increased likelihood that MAS, alongside other central banks around the region could, as they did in January, do a further easing," said Song Seng Wun, an economist for CIMB Private Banking.

Taiwan's central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2009, as the trade-reliant economy faces headwinds from a slowdown in China and weaker global demand for its tech exports.

Singapore's third-quarter gross domestic product is likely to come in at around zero percent growth on a quarter-on-quarter basis, while year-on-year growth is likely to slow to about 1.2 percent, judging from the July and August industrial production figures, Song added.

In the second quarter, Singapore's economy contracted 4.0 percent from the previous quarter on an annualised basis. Year-on-year growth was 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)