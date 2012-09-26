SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Singapore's Economic Development Board on Wednesday released the following industrial production data for August: (change in percentage terms) Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb m/m s/adj -2.3 -8.7* +4.4* +3.0* -4.5 +2.8 -1.1* y/y -2.2 +2.5* +8.2* +6.8* -1.2 -2.9 +12.2 Excluding Biomedical Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb m/m s/adj -2.7 -3.8* -3.2* +0.7* -1.1 +3.3* -0.3* y/y -5.4 +0.1* -0.9* +2.3 +0.7 -3.1 +7.2 * previous months data have been revised. CONTEXT - The fall in August industrial output was due primarily to electronics, which fell 7.3 percent year-on-year, following year-on-year declines of 5.3 percent and 5.0 percent in July and June, respectively. - Economists had expected industrial production to rise 1.1 percent year-on-year but stay unchanged month-on-month after seasonal adjustments. - Singapore's Economic Development Board said the drop in electronics output from a year earlier was due to "continued weak export demand". For the first eight months of 2012, electronics production fell 12 percent from the same period last year. - Pharmaceuticals production rose 13.6 percent in August from a year earlier, while output from the marine and offshore engineering cluster, which includes oil rigs and tends to be volatile from month to month, fell 27.2 percent from a year earlier. - Economists had said a weak August industrial production number will raise fears of a second straight quarterly contraction in July-September that will push Singapore into a technical recession and increase pressure on the central bank to ease monetary policy next month. - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell by a more-than-expected 9.1 percent in August from July after seasonal adjustments as exports to the European Union plunged. - The Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) had also pointed to a contraction in manufacturing, staying below the 50-point level for a second straight month in August. - Singapore's industrial production is difficult to predict because pharmaceuticals and oil rigs tend to be highly volatile from month to month. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)