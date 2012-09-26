Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Singapore's Economic Development Board on Wednesday released the following industrial production data for August: (change in percentage terms) Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb m/m s/adj -2.3 -8.7* +4.4* +3.0* -4.5 +2.8 -1.1* y/y -2.2 +2.5* +8.2* +6.8* -1.2 -2.9 +12.2 Excluding Biomedical Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb m/m s/adj -2.7 -3.8* -3.2* +0.7* -1.1 +3.3* -0.3* y/y -5.4 +0.1* -0.9* +2.3 +0.7 -3.1 +7.2 * previous months data have been revised. CONTEXT - The fall in August industrial output was due primarily to electronics, which fell 7.3 percent year-on-year, following year-on-year declines of 5.3 percent and 5.0 percent in July and June, respectively. - Economists had expected industrial production to rise 1.1 percent year-on-year but stay unchanged month-on-month after seasonal adjustments. - Singapore's Economic Development Board said the drop in electronics output from a year earlier was due to "continued weak export demand". For the first eight months of 2012, electronics production fell 12 percent from the same period last year. - Pharmaceuticals production rose 13.6 percent in August from a year earlier, while output from the marine and offshore engineering cluster, which includes oil rigs and tends to be volatile from month to month, fell 27.2 percent from a year earlier. - Economists had said a weak August industrial production number will raise fears of a second straight quarterly contraction in July-September that will push Singapore into a technical recession and increase pressure on the central bank to ease monetary policy next month. - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell by a more-than-expected 9.1 percent in August from July after seasonal adjustments as exports to the European Union plunged. - The Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) had also pointed to a contraction in manufacturing, staying below the 50-point level for a second straight month in August. - Singapore's industrial production is difficult to predict because pharmaceuticals and oil rigs tend to be highly volatile from month to month. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)