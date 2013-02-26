SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday released the following industrial production data for January: (change in percentage terms) Jan Dec* Nov* Oct* Sep* Aug* Jul* m/m s/adj -9.2 6.6 1.4 0.9 -1.9 -2.5 -7.5 y/y -0.4 1.3 2.8 -5.1 -3.5 -2.8 2.3 Excluding Biomedical Jan Dec* Nov* m/m s/adj -4.0 2.7 0.2 y/y 3.3 -2.8 0.6 * revised CONTEXT - The fall in output in January was a surprise, as economists polled by Reuters had a median forecast for year-on-year growth of 4.0 percent and month-on-month growth of 2.8 percent after seasonal adjustment. - One reason year-on-year growth had been expected for January was that in 2012, the Lunar New Year holiday started on Jan. 23. This year, the holiday began Feb. 10, so there was no holiday-break impact on January. - The biggest contributor to January's annual fall was pharmaceutical production, which dropped 20 percent from a year earlier. Pharmaceutical output traditionally is volatile. - December's industrial production was revised upwards to show a year-on-year expansion instead of a 0.6 percent contraction as earlier reported. The month-on-month seasonally adjusted growth for December was raised to 6.6 percent from an earlier estimate of 5.4 percent. - Singapore's electronics output fell 3.4 percent in January from a year ago. But the semiconductors segment reversed from a declining trend to record year-on-year growth of 4.3 percent. - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports edged 0.5 percent higher in January from a year ago, helped by increased shipments of printed matter, petrochemicals and non-monetary gold. - Although Singapore exports most of what it produces, there is sometimes a time lag between production and shipment. The city-state's export data is reported in Singapore dollars while industrial production data is based on an index that takes into account volume. For the full set of data, please click on www.singstat.gov.sg (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)