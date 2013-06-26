Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SINGAPORE, June 26 (%) May Apr* Mar* Feb* Jan* Dec m/m s/adj 1.2 3.6 6.2 -1.0 -8.8 7.0 y/y 2.1 5.0 -4.4 -16.5 0.3 1.6 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m -0.5 y/y 0.3 Excl. biomedical (%) May Apr* Mar* m/m s/adj 1.0 4.7 0.6 y/y -2.4 -1.8 -8.2 3m moving avg y/y 0.7 -5.3 -6.9 SECTORS Pharmaceuticals 25.2 46.4 11.5 Electronics 4.3 1.6 -7.4 Marine/offshore -11.9 -9.1 -17.8 engg * revised (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)