Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SINGAPORE, June 26 (%) May m/m s/adj 2.4 y/y -2.3 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj 1.5 y/y -2.1 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj 1.1 y/y -2.2 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals -10.3 Electronics -0.2 Marine/offshore -5.2 engg Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order