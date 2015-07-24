SINGAPORE, July 24 Singapore's industrial production in June shrank 4.4 percent from a year ago, with the worse-than-expected result driven by a slide in marine and offshore engineering output and weakness in electronics and pharmaceuticals production. (%) JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN m/m s/adj -3.3 2.5 -6.7 2.0 4.7 -4.6 y/y -4.4 -1.7 -8.6 -4.6 -3.2 1.1 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj 2.1 y/y -0.4 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj -4.6 1.6 -3.0 y/y -5.3 -1.1 -1.5 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y -4.9 -5.0 -5.5 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals -2.5 -10.3 -38.1 Electronics -2.1 2.4 1.9 Marine/offshore -21.7 -1.7 -9.4 engg * May output revised higher. Figures for other months may also differ from previously released data due to revisions. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)