SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Singapore's industrial production in January fell less than expected from a year earlier as output of pharmaceuticals and electronics swung to growth, data showed on Friday. Manufacturing output fell 0.5 percent from a year earlier in January, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for a decline of 4.8 percent. On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory output rose 9.3 percent in January. The median forecast was for a drop of 1.8 percent. (%) Jan Dec m/m s/adj 9.3 -5.4 y/y -0.5 -11.9 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj 4.4 -5.9 y/y -7.0 -13.8 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y -5.4 -6.2 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals 34.3 -7.6 Electronics 1.7 -13.7 Marine/offshore -29.7 -42.3 engg * December output revised lower. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Sam Holmes)