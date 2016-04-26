SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore's industrial production in March fell less than expected from a year earlier due to a surge in pharmaceuticals, data showed on Tuesday. Manufacturing output fell 0.5 percent from a year earlier in March, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for a drop of 2.7 percent. On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory output rose 1.0 percent in March, matching the median forecast of an increase of 1.0 percent. (%) March Feb m/m s/adj 1.0 -4.7 y/y -0.5 -3.8 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj -1.0 -2.1 y/y -5.5 -6.3 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y -1.0 -5.2 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals 27.9 4.0 Electronics 5.8 -4.4 Marine/offshore -35.0 -23.3 engg * February output was revised higher. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)