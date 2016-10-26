SINGAPORE Oct 26 Singapore's industrial production in September grew much better-than-expected from a year earlier, led by solid increases in electronics and pharmaceuticals output.

Manufacturing output rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier in September, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for an expansion of 0.6 percent.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory output grew 3.3 percent in September, defying expectation of a contraction of 2.6 percent.

