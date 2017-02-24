BRIEF-Dr. Reddy's Lab says USFDA issues form 483 with one observation for Srikakulam Plant
* Says formulations Srikakulam Plant (SEZ) unit I, Andhra Pradesh, by US FDA, has been completed Friday
SINGAPORE Feb 24 Singapore's industrial production in January grew more slowly than expected due to a decline in biomedical manufacturing output, data showed on Friday.
Manufacturing output in January rose 2.2 percent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, lower than the median forecast of 8.4 percent expansion in a Reuters survey.
Industrial production in January shrunk more than expected on a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, at 6.0 percent. The poll's median forecast was for a contraction of 2.6 percent.
In December, Singapore's industrial production grew at the strongest pace in five years, jumping at a revised 22.1 percent from a year earlier as electronics output surged. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Cerveau Technologies, Inc. announces FDA acceptance of investigational new drug (IND) for Tau Imaging Agent MK-6240
* Approved investment in convertible bonds issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding for 398.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: