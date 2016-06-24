SINGAPORE, June 24 Singapore's industrial production in May grew from a year earlier, helped by increases in pharmaceuticals and electronics output, data showed on Friday.

Manufacturing output rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier in May, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for an expansion of 1.0 percent.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory output fell 0.4 percent in May. The median forecast was for a contraction of 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)