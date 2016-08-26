SINGAPORE Aug 26 Singapore's industrial production in July unexpectedly shrank from a year earlier, as output falls in pharmaceuticals as well as marine and offshore engineering offset a rise in electronics, data showed on Friday.

Manufacturing output fell 3.6 percent from a year earlier in July, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed on Friday. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for a rise of 0.9 percent.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, factory output fell 4.0 percent in July, versus the median forecast of a contraction of 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)