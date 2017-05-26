SINGAPORE May 26 Singapore's industrial
production grew for the ninth consecutive month in April, thanks
to a continued uptick in electronics output, data showed on
Friday.
Manufacturing output in April rose 6.7 percent from a year
earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board
showed, slightly higher than the median forecast in a Reuters
survey for 6.4 percent expansion.
Singapore's trade-reliant economy is expected grow over 2
percent this year, the government said this week, closer to the
top-end of its 1-3 percent target, mainly helped by improving
global demand that has underpinned a bounce in the manufacturing
sector.
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis,
industrial production rose 0.1 percent in April, again topping
the median forecast for a contraction of 0.3 percent.
