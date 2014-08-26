Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (%) July June May April March Feb m/m s/adj 2.7 0.2 -5.3 -4.0 6.0 7.0 y/y 3.3 0.8 -1.8 5.6 12.4 13.3 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj 2.0 y/y 3.7 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj -0.8 0.2 0.8 y/y -2.2 0.6 0.2 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y 0.8 1.5 5.4 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals 28.0 -0.4 -11.6 Electronics -2.9 -4.4 -4.0 Marine/offshore -9.0 9.1 2.9 engg *Figures for June output were revised higher. Figures for other months may also differ from previously released data due to revisions. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)