SINGAPORE, March 5 Singapore's manufacturing sector expanded in February for the first time in eight months as new orders and production rose, a business survey showed on Monday, giving some solace amid concerns about the city-state's economic outlook.

The Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for February stood at 50.4 points, up from January's 48.7 points, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management (SIPMM) said.

Readings below the key 50-point level indicate a contraction in activity.

A separate PMI for Singapore's important electronics sector rose to 51.0 from January's 50.5 due to continued expansion in domestic and overseas orders, SIPMM reported. It was the second straight month of rises for electronics.

Asia's factories have been hit by weak demand in the West, particularly from Europe, although there are signs the sector is beginning to turn around.

China's official PMI, released on March 1, showed the factory sector expanded slightly in February, supporting hopes the world's second-biggest economy will avoid a hard landing.

Taiwan saw its first expansion in nine months as its February PMI leapt to 52.7 from January's 48.9.

Singapore's trade-driven economy contracted in the last three months of 2011 and several economists predict it will sink into recession this quarter.

SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May 50.4 48.7 49.5 48.7 49.5 48.3 49.4 49.3 50.4 50.8

Electronics Index 51.0 50.5 49.7 50.9 52.1 47.2 48.0 49.5 50.9 51.4

New Export Orders Index 50.5 49.0 49.5 47.3 46.8 47.6 48.7 49.1 49.3 51.4

CONTEXT:

- Singapore's PMI is produced ahead of government data on manufacturing and exports.

- The rise in the overall PMI was due to "a first-time expansion in new orders and new export orders as well as production output," the SIPMM said, adding that inventories shrank and the stock of finished goods continued to grow.

For more PMI reports from around the world, see