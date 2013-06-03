SINGAPORE, June 3 Manufacturing activity in Singapore quickened last month as new orders increased, in a further sign that its factories have begun to turn the corner, an industry survey showed on Monday. The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management (SIPMM) Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) rose to 51.1 points in May from 50.3 points in April, the institute said in a statement. "Whilst production output reverted to contraction, inventory as well as employment expanded for the first time," it added. Singapore last month reported much-stronger-than-expected industrial production data for April, helped by a surprise year-on-year rise in electronics production and a surge in pharmaceuticals. A separate PMI for Singapore's electronics sector strengthened to 51.4 points from April's 51.2 points, staying above the 50-point level that separates expansion from contraction for the fourth consecutive month. The recovery in Singapore's manufacturing comes amid signs that Chinese factory activity is faltering, with a PMI compiled by HSBC and Markit falling below the 50-point level for the first time in seven month. Singapore exports most of what it manufactures and its trade is around three times GDP. SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun 51.1 50.3 50.6 49.4 50.2 48.6 48.8 48.3 48.7 49.1 49.8 50.4 Electronics Index 51.4 51.2 51.9 52.1 49.9 46.6 47.4 47.5 50.0 50.7 49.2 50.4 New Export Orders Index 52.9 50.6 51.1 49.2 50.7 47.4 48.5 48.0 49.4 50.4 50.2 51.1 CONTEXT: - Singapore's PMI is produced ahead of government data on manufacturing and exports. - Economists say the PMI does not appear to track activity at pharmaceutical companies, which last year contributed more to Singapore's GDP than electronics for the first time in history. - For more PMI reports from around the world, see (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)