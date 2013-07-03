SINGAPORE, July 3 Manufacturing activity in
Singapore quickened in June as production rose and new orders
remained positive, in a further sign that the city-state's
factories have turned the corner, an industry survey showed on
Wednesday.
The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials
Management's Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) rose to 51.7
points last month from May's 51.1, staying above the 50 point
level that separates expansion from contraction for a fourth
consecutive month.
The institute's PMI for the electronics sector dipped to
51.2 from 51.4 points in May.
"The increase in the overall PMI was attributed to further
growth in new orders and new export orders as well as first-time
expansion in production output," the institute said in a
statement.
Inventories rose while stocks of finished goods contracted
for a third straight month, it added.
U.S. manufacturing staged a modest rebound in June even as
hiring declined sharply but activity among China's large goods
producers slowed to multi-month lows as global demand weakened,
according to PMI surveys released earlier this week.
Singapore exports most of what it manufactures and its trade
is around three times GDP.
SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI
Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul
51.7 51.1 50.3 50.6 49.4 50.2 48.6 48.8 48.3 48.7 49.1 49.8
Electronics Index
51.2 51.4 51.2 51.9 52.1 49.9 46.6 47.4 47.5 50.0 50.7 49.2
New Export Orders Index
51.5 52.9 50.6 51.1 49.2 50.7 47.4 48.5 48.0 49.4 50.4 50.2
CONTEXT:
- Singapore's PMI is produced ahead of government data on
manufacturing and exports.
- Economists say the PMI does not appear to track activity
at pharmaceutical companies, which last year contributed more to
Singapore's GDP than electronics for the first time in history.
- For more PMI reports from around the world, see
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)