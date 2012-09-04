SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Manufacturing activity in
Singapore contracted for a second consecutive month in August as
new orders declined further, in line with slowing output across
Asia as demand weakens in Europe, United States and China.
Employment also shrank for the 14th straight month in the
city-state, the latest Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) showed
on Tuesday, underscoring the weakness in the manufacturing
sector.
Singapore's PMI stood at 49.1 points last month, falling
from 49.8 in July and staying below the 50 level that separates
expansion from contraction, the Singapore Institute of
Purchasing & Materials Management (SIPMM) said.
On Monday, a private sector survey showed factory activity
in China slowed to its lowest level in three-and-a-half years.
Other Asian export powerhouses including South Korea and Taiwan
have also reported a contraction in manufacturing.
"With global demand set to remain weak, we see little
prospect of a strong recovery. However, policy loosening should
prevent conditions from getting much worse," Capital Economics
said in a commentary.
Singapore's trade-reliant economy shrank 0.7 percent in the
second quarter over the previous one on an annualised and
seasonally adjusted basis and analysts have raised the prospect
of a technical recession if external demand remained weak.
A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters
of decline in gross domestic product.
SIPMM said the sub-index for new orders fell to 48.1 in
August from 49.6 in July, although the sub-index for new export
orders edged higher to 50.4 from 50.2.
The employment sub-index came in at 48.5, down from July's
49.9.
A separate PMI for the city-state's important electronics
sector edged back into positive territory, rising to 50.7 from
49.2 in July, SIPMM said.
SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI
Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov
49.1 49.8 50.4 50.4 49.7 50.2 50.4 48.7 49.5 48.7
Electronics Index
50.7 49.2 50.4 50.8 51.5 51.5 51.0 50.5 49.7 50.9
New Export Orders Index
50.4 50.2 51.1 50.8 51.3 51.0 50.5 49.0 49.5 47.3
CONTEXT:
- Singapore's PMI is produced ahead of government data on
manufacturing and exports.
- Economists say the PMI does not appear to track activity
at pharmaceutical companies, which make up Singapore's
fastest-growing manufacturing sector.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)