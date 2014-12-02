SINGAPORE Dec 2 Growth in Singapore's
manufacturing sector eased in November after the strongest
expansion in 3-1/2 years in October as export orders for its
electronics products shrank, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials
Management's Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) fell
to 51.8 in November. In October, the PMI was 51.9, the highest
since April 2011.
A reading above 50 indicates that activity is expanding,
while one below that points to a contraction.
The PMI for the electronics sector fell to 50.6 in November
from 52.5 in October.
"New orders continued to expand whilst new export orders
contracted for the first time after having recorded over 22
consecutive months of expansion," the institute said in a
statement, referring to the electronics sector.
Singapore's electronics sector has been lagging regional
competitors such as South Korea and Taiwan due to stiff
competition and a lack of popular high-tech products including
smartphones.
Manufacturing growth across Asia, Europe and the Americas
eased in November on weak demand, surveys showed, adding to
concerns over a slowing global economic growth.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)