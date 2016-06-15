BRIEF-Pacific Current Group says as at Dec 2016 total FUM A$51.7 bln
* As at 31 December 2016 total FUM of A$51.7 bln, up 1.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, June 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 64.2 percent in May from a year earlier, government data released on Wednesday showed.
The Urban Redevelopment Authority said developers sold 1,056 units in May, up from the 643 units sold in May last year.
The sales rose 41.2 percent from the 748 units sold in April. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sam Holmes)
LONDON, Feb 1 New European Union capital rules treat insurers like traders making risky short-term bets and require them to set aside too much capital, trade body Insurance Europe said on Wednesday.