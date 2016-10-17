* September private home sales up 49.3 pct y/y
* Low borrowing costs help investors buy on dips
* Weak economy may hurt demand - analyst
(Adds analyst comment, background)
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Sales of private home by
developers in Singapore jumped nearly 50 percent in September
from a year earlier, aided by low interest rates and price
slips, but analysts saw few signs of a recovery in the property
market.
Developers sold 509 units last month up from 341 units in
September 2015, data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment
Authority (URA) showed on Monday. The number of units sold was
up 8.8 percent from 468 units sold in August. (For more details,
click on www.ura.gov.sg)
But analysts doubts the jump indicates a turnaround as a
slowdown in the trade-reliant economy is likely to hurt property
demand.
"People are starting to think about the current situation:
whether Singapore is ahead of a recessionary environment, so
whether layoffs could affect affordability of new homes," said
Christine Li, head of Singapore research for Cushman and
Wakefield.
Li said investors' demand is "volatile" when the economy
faces uncertainty.
"It's purely sentiment-driven. It is not supported by
underlying fundamentals such as rental markets," she said.
The benchmark three-month Singapore interbank offered rate
(SIBOR), used to set interest rates on
mortgages, fell to 0.87 percent earlier this month, the lowest
since July 2015.
In January this year, the rate was above 1.25 percent, its
highest since October 2008, the global financial crisis.
Singapore's economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter
from the previous three months, raising expectations that the
central bank may ease its policy more.
In the third quarter, private home prices fell at the
fastest pace in seven years, a URA flash estimate showed earlier
this month.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk; Editing
by)