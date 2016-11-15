* October private home sales rise to highest since July 2015
* Private home sales more than double from year earlier
* Lower interest rates, price declines may have helped
demand
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Sales of private homes by
developers in Singapore rose to a 15-month high in October,
likely boosted by lower mortgage rates and a steady slide in
property prices.
Developers sold 1,252 units last month, the highest since
July last year, when they sold 1,655 homes, data compiled by the
Urban Redevelopment Authority showed.
Sales more than doubled compared with October 2015.
Falls in interest rates probably helped support demand, said
Vishnu Varathan, senior economist for Mizuho Bank.
"On the whole we did have a situation where interest rates
were softening," he said, adding that falls in property prices
may have also attracted buyers.
"I'm suggesting that it is because prices have continued to
drop that transactions have picked up from a very, very low
level," Varathan said.
Private home prices in Singapore fell 1.5 percent in the
third quarter, the biggest quarterly decline in seven years.
Compared with a peak hit in the third quarter of 2013, private
home prices have fallen 10.8 percent.
At the end of October, the three-month Singapore interbank
offered rate (Sibor), a benchmark used to set interest rates on
mortgages, stood at around 0.87 percent.
That was down from 7-year highs above 1.25 percent seen in
the January-March quarter.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)