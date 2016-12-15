BRIEF-DEMIRE sells non-core portfolio significantly above carrying amount
SINGAPORE Dec 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 13.3 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.
Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 860 units last month, compared with 759 units in November 2015.
The level of sales fell from 1,253 units sold in October.
For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Said on Tuesday updates its forecast for FY 2017 and 2018 due to increase in financial expenses following a purchase of stake in Barcelona shopping centre and obtaining a loan of 201 million euros ($216 million)
Jan 25 Indian shares rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday to hit their highest in nearly 2-1/2 months, as financial stocks continued to rally on the back of quarterly results, while sentiment was aided by optimism ahead of the federal budget.