BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin approved Q1 2017 dividend
* Approved Q1 2017 dividend of $0.07 (7 cents) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE Jan 16 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 57.3 percent in December from a month earlier, dropping to the weakest levels in 10 months, government data showed on Monday.
Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 367 units last month, compared with 860 units in November. That was the weakest since 303 units in February 2016.
The level of sales fell 4.4 percent from a year earlier, from 384 units sold in December 2015.
For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Approved Q1 2017 dividend of $0.07 (7 cents) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Australia's AMP Ltd on Wednesday said it has closed its fledgling venture capital arm as the life insurer focuses on improving overall performance after flagging a nearly $1 billion earnings hit.