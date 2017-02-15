SINGAPORE Feb 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 17.6 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Developers sold 381 units in January compared with 324 units in the same month a year earlier, data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed.

Sales rose 3.8 percent from a month earlier, from 367 units sold in December 2016.

This comes after sales of private homes dropped to the weakest in 10 months in December, down 57.3 percent from November.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)