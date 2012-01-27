SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Following is private home price data for the the fourth quarter of 2011 released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday:

Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q4/2011 Q3/2011 Q2/2011 Q1/2011 Q4/2010 Singapore +0.2 +1.3 +2.0 +2.2 +2.7 private home prices

Context:

- The 0.2 percent rise in private home prices during the fourth quarter is the same as the 0.2 percent flash estimate reported by URA earlier this month.

- Prices of non-landed private residential properties rose 0.5 percent in the core central region, 0.1 percent in the rest of the central region and 0.6 percent outside the central region.

- The rise in Singapore private home prices has slowed for nine consecutive quarters, indicating government efforts to cool the market are succeeding. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)