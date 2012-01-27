BRIEF-WATERSTONE FINANCIAL QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23
* WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $12 MILLION VERSUS $9.5 MILLION Source text (http://bit.ly/2mkZ8q5) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Following is private home price data for the the fourth quarter of 2011 released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday:
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q4/2011 Q3/2011 Q2/2011 Q1/2011 Q4/2010 Singapore +0.2 +1.3 +2.0 +2.2 +2.7 private home prices
Context:
- The 0.2 percent rise in private home prices during the fourth quarter is the same as the 0.2 percent flash estimate reported by URA earlier this month.
- Prices of non-landed private residential properties rose 0.5 percent in the core central region, 0.1 percent in the rest of the central region and 0.6 percent outside the central region.
- The rise in Singapore private home prices has slowed for nine consecutive quarters, indicating government efforts to cool the market are succeeding. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)
Feb 23 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said on Thursday it had raised its stake in specialty metals maker Arconic Inc to about 13 percent and stepped up pressure for the ouster of Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld.
* FY 2016 net profit of 20.5 million lira ($5.70 million)versus 37.9 million lira year ago