BRIEF-EQT Infrastructure III closes at hard cap of 4.0 bln euros
* EQT Infrastructure III closes at hard cap of 4.0 billion euros
SINGAPORE, April 2 Following is advance private home price estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) for the first quarter of 2012:
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q1/2012 Q4/2011 Q3/2011 Q2/2011 Q1/2011 Singapore -0.1 +0.2 +1.3 +2.0 +2.2 private home prices
Context:
- The 0.1 percent drop marks the first quarterly decline in Singapore private home prices since the second quarter of 2009.
- Prices of non-landed private residential properties fell 0.9 percent in the core central region.
- Singapore last introduced measures to cool the housing market in December. The new rules included a requirement that foreigners who are not permanent residents pay an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
* EQT Infrastructure III closes at hard cap of 4.0 billion euros
COLOMBO, Feb 23 Sri Lankan shares ended slightly firmer on Thursday, further moving away from a more than one-week closing low hit earlier in the week, as better-than-expected corporate earnings boosted sentiment, although concerns over rising rates capped gains.
LONDON, Feb 23 Nordic buyout fund EQT said on Thursday it closed its third fund for infrastructure investments with a hard cap of 4 billion euros ($4.22 billion) which was raised in less than six months.