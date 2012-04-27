SINGAPORE, April 27 The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released detailed private home price data for the first quarter of 2012 on Friday:

The URA's flash estimate earlier this month showed private home prices fell 0.1 percent in January-March from the preceding three months.

Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q1/2012 Q4/2011 Q3/2011 Q2/2011 Q1/2011 Singapore -0.1 +0.2 +1.3 +2.0 +2.2 private home prices

Context:

- The 0.1 percent drop marks the first quarterly decline in Singapore private home prices since the second quarter of 2009.

- Prices of non-landed private residential properties fell 0.6 percent in the core central region.

- Singapore last introduced measures to cool the housing market in December. The new rules included a requirement that foreigners who are not permanent residents pay an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Paul Tait)