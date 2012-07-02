SINGAPORE, July 2 Following are advance private
home price estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority
(URA) for the first second of 2012:
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
Quarter Q2/2012 Q1/2012 Q4/2011 Q3/2011 Q2/2011
Singapore +0.4 -0.1 +0.2 +1.3 +2.0
private
home prices
Context:
- Private home prices in Singapore recovered following a 0.1
percent quarter-on-quarter drop in the first three months of
this year. Most analysts had expected to index to show a slight
decline due to government measures to cool the sector.
- Prices of non-landed private residential properties rose
0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter in the core central region,
reversing the 0.6 percent fall in the first quarter.
- Prices of non-landed property outside the central region
increased at a slower pace of 0.4 percent in the second quarter,
following a 1.1 percent rise in the the first three months of
2012.
- Singapore last introduced measures to cool the housing
market in December. The new rules included a requirement that
foreigners who are not permanent residents pay an additional
stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)