SINGAPORE, July 27 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released detailed private home price data for the second quarter of 2012 on Friday:

Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q2/2012 Q1/2012 Q4/2011 Q3/2011 Q2/2011 Singapore +0.4 -0.1 +0.2 +1.3 +2.0 private home prices

The URA's final estimate of a 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in private home prices was unchanged from the flash estimate released earlier this month.

Context:

- Private home sales in Singapore recovered following a 0.1 percent drop in the first quarter.

- Prices of non-landed private residential properties rose 0.6 percent in the core central region.

- Rents for private residential properties rose 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in April-June, the same rate of increase as in the previous quarter.

- Private home sales by Singapore developers fell sharply for the second month in June, dropping 19 percent to 1,371 units from a revised 1,704 in May, according URA data.

Singapore introduced measures to cool the housing market in December. The new rules included a requirement that foreigners who are not permanent residents pay an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)