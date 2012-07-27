MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil boosts Saudi, Kuwait rebounds but Egypt slips
SINGAPORE, July 27 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released detailed private home price data for the second quarter of 2012 on Friday:
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q2/2012 Q1/2012 Q4/2011 Q3/2011 Q2/2011 Singapore +0.4 -0.1 +0.2 +1.3 +2.0 private home prices
The URA's final estimate of a 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in private home prices was unchanged from the flash estimate released earlier this month.
Context:
- Private home sales in Singapore recovered following a 0.1 percent drop in the first quarter.
- Prices of non-landed private residential properties rose 0.6 percent in the core central region.
- Rents for private residential properties rose 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in April-June, the same rate of increase as in the previous quarter.
- Private home sales by Singapore developers fell sharply for the second month in June, dropping 19 percent to 1,371 units from a revised 1,704 in May, according URA data.
Singapore introduced measures to cool the housing market in December. The new rules included a requirement that foreigners who are not permanent residents pay an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
