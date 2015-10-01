SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released flash estimates for the change in Singapore private home prices during the third quarter of 2015: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q3/2015 Q2/2015 Singapore private -1.3 -0.9 home prices - URA will provide detailed third quarter real estate statistics in four weeks. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer)