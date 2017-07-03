UPDATE 3-Police seize servers of Ukrainian software firm after cyber attack
* Kiev says to extend tax deadline to help affected firms (Adds police, company comment)
SINGAPORE, July 3 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released flash estimates for the change in Singapore private home prices during the second quarter of 2017: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q2/2017 Q1/2017 Singapore private -0.3 -0.4 home prices URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks later. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sam Holmes)
NEW YORK, July 4 A new fund led by Greystar Real Estate Partners will acquire luxury U.S. apartment developer Monogram Residential Trust Inc in a deal valued at about $3 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.
MUMBAI, July 4 The board of Indian online marketplace Snapdeal has rejected a bid worth $700-$800 million from Flipkart after due diligence by its bigger rival, Mint newspaper reported on Tuesday.