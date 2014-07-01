SINGAPORE, July 1 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released flash estimates for the change in Singapore private home prices during the second quarter of 2014: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q2 2014 Q1/2014 Q4/2013 Q3/2013 Singapore private -1.1 -1.3 -0.9 +0.4 home prices CONTEXT: - Prices of non-landed private residential properties in all market segments fell in the second quarter of 2014, marking the third straight quarterly decline. - In the core central region, prices fell 1.5 percent after falling 1.1 percent in the previous quarter, marking the fifth consecutive quarter-on-quarter decline. - In the rest of central region, prices eased 0.6 percent, compared with a 3.3 percent decrease in the previous quarter. - Transactions in Singapore's housing market fell sharply in the first four months of the year, hit by government measures to curb mortgage lending, although last month saw a slight rebound with transactions up 0.8 pct year on year. - The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in caveats lodged during the first 10 weeks of the quarter, supplemented by information on new units sold by developers. URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks later. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)