SINGAPORE, July 15 Singapore's total retail sales rose 3.0 percent in May from a year earlier on higher sales of motor vehicles, data showed on Friday.

The increase in retail sales moderated from a revised 3.2 percent year-on-year growth seen in April.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales grew 1.4 percent in May, compared with a revised 0.4 percent rise in April. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)