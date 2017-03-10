SINGAPORE, March 10 Singapore's retail sales in January rose from a year earlier thanks to an increase of supermarket as well as food and beverage sales, data showed on Friday.

Total retail sales rose 2.0 percent from a year earlier, after increasing by a revised 0.7 percent in the previous month, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

Retail sales of supermarkets and the food and beverages sector rose 13.0 percent and 12.0 percent, respectively, in January from the year before.

On a month-on-month and seasonally-adjusted basis, total retail sales fell 1.5 percent in January after a revised 0.8 percent drop in the previous month. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Richard Borsuk)