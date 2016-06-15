SINGAPORE, June 15 Singapore's total retail sales rose 3.8 percent in April from a year earlier, helped by higher sales of motor vehicles, data showed on Wednesday.

The increase in retail sales moderated from a revised 5.2 percent year-on-year rise seen in March.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales rose 1.1 percent in April, an improvement from a revised 1.3 percent decline in March. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)