SINGAPORE Nov 15 Singapore's retail sales rose in September from a year earlier, helped by an increase in motor vehicle sales and demand for recreational goods, data showed on Tuesday.

Total retail sales increased 2.0 percent from a year ago, after falling a revised 0.5 percent in August, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales fell 0.7 percent in September after declining a revised 0.8 percent in August. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)