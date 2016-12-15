SINGAPORE Dec 15 Singapore's retail sales in October rose from a year earlier, due to a jump in motor vehicle sales and demand for recreational goods, data showed on Thursday.

Total retail sales rose 2.2 percent from a year earlier, after increasing by a revised 2.2 percent in September, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales rose 1.7 percent in October after declining a revised 0.6 percent in September. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)