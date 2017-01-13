SINGAPORE Jan 13 Singapore's retail sales in November rose on the back of strong sales of motor vehicles and a rise in medical goods and toiletries retailing, data showed on Friday.

Total retail sales rose 1.1 percent from a year earlier, after increasing by a revised 2.0 percent in October, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales rose 0.5 percent in November after a revised 1.8 percent increase in October. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)