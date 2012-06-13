SINGAPORE, June 13 Singapore's economy is likely to grow at a faster pace this year and inflation will probably be higher than what analysts were expecting three months ago, the central bank said in a survey released on Wednesday.

Economists now expect the Southeast Asian city-state's gross domestic product to expand 3.0 percent this year, up from the median estimate of 2.5 percent in the previous poll, the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) latest quarterly Survey of Professional Forecasters shows.

Economists predicted slower growth for the key manufacturing and financial services sectors but revised their outlook upwards for construction, accommodation and food services.

As for inflation, forecasters polled by MAS now see the consumer price index rising 4.2 percent this year, within the government's latest forecast and up from 3.5 percent in the previous survey.

Singapore's official forecast is for growth of 1 to 3 percent this year, with inflation coming in at 3.5 to 4.5 percent. The government raised its inflation forecast from 2.5 to 3.5 percent in April.

For 2013, the median forecast of economists was for GDP growth of 4.5 percent and headline inflation of 3.0 percent.

Singapore, seen as a bellwether for the region as its trade is three times the size of its economy, had GDP growth of 4.9 percent last year, while inflation was 5.2 percent.

As for the Singapore dollar, one of the world's most actively traded currencies, forecasters now expect it to end this year at 1.243 to the U.S. dollar, compared with 1.230 in the previous survey.

The MAS survey is carried out every quarter after the release of economic data for the preceding three-month period. The median forecasts in the latest report were based on the estimates of 21 economists.

Singapore said on Monday its non-oil domestic exports fell a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent in May from a month earlier. The trade agency also revised April shipments sharply downwards as some firms amended declarations they made earlier.

Credit Suisse economist Robert Prior-Wandesforde said the month-on-month fall in exports and the downward revision in April numbers suggest Singapore's second-quarter economic growth numbers are likely to be "very weak".

Economists who participated in the latest MAS survey, which was sent out on May 17, predicted Singapore's non-oil domestic exports would expand by 5.6 percent this year, faster than the median estimate of 4.2 percent in the March survey.

Summary of MAS survey (median forecast):

(year-on-year percentage change, except for SGD-USD exchange rate)

2012 Current March survey

survey GDP 3.0 2.5 - manufacturing 3.0 3.1 - financial services 2.7 4.0 non-oil domestic exports 5.6 4.2 CPI 4.2 3.5 unemployment (end-period) 2.2 2.3 exchange rate (SGD/USD) 1.243 1.230 bank loans 18.5 19.5

2013 GDP growth 4.5 4.5

(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by JOhn O'Callaghan)