* Commercial users offered hybrid solar, conventional power
deal
* Singapore generates 95 pct of power from natural gas
* Falling costs make solar power price competitive
By Jane Xie
SINGAPORE, March 19 Singapore is taking steps to
reduce its almost total reliance on fossil fuels in power
generation by offering commercial customers the city-state's
first dual solar and conventional electricity contract.
Singapore generates 95 percent of its power from natural gas
and currently has only 25-30 megawatt-peak (MW) of photovoltaic
capacity installed, around 8 percent of the national target of
350 MW by 2020.
Together with Oslo-listed Renewable Energy Corporation
(REC), Singapore's PacificLight Energy (PLE) is
offering a hybrid electricity bundle to commercial and
industrial users that consume at least 4,000 kilowatt-hour (kWh)
a month.
Under the collaboration, consumers can consolidate two
streams of costs - one to REC for solar-generated electricity at
a fixed cost per kWh, the other to PacificLight at prevailing
grid prices - into a single bill, unlike most set-ups where
consumers have to pay the solar seller and power generator
separately.
"Once you have made the (solar panel) instalment, you are
not subject to any (price) volatility," said PacificLight's
chief executive officer Yu Tat Ming.
Solar power use is rising fast around the world as module
prices are down 75 percent since 2009. Singapore's electricity
tariff, by contrast, rose by almost a third between 2009 and
2013, official data shows, driven by a tight oil and gas market
during that time.
The relatively high electricity price and falling solar
costs have helped Singapore join a host of countries, including
most of Europe, the United States and Japan, to achieve grid
parity, in which solar costs break even with electricity sale
revenues, Deutsche Bank estimates showed.
The bank said in its 2015 solar outlook that solar systems
will be at grid parity in up to 80 percent of the global market
within three years and that grid parity without subsidies
already existed in many regions.
The International Energy Agency says that solar energy could
dominate global electricity markets by 2050. The technology is
already in use on a large scale in parts of Europe and the
United States, and China raised its target of solar
installations by 20 percent in order to fight pollution.
While the recent oil price tumble has challenged the solar
energy business, REC's chief executive Martin Cooper said the
continual decline in solar module prices would ensure
competitiveness.
"It's a minor hiccup. For a 40 year plan to do something,
this afternoon's price is just blip," Cooper said.
Brent crude prices have tumbled by as much as 60 percent
since its peak in June last year as high output clashes with
slowing economic growth and improving energy efficiency.
(Editing by Henning Gloystein)