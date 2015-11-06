SINGAPORE Nov 6 Bank of China (BOC) and
Singapore's government trade agency International Enterprise
have signed a memorandum of understanding to help develop
Singapore's commodity trading and financial sectors, the
companies said on Friday.
China has been pushing to increase its footprint in the
commodity sector for years to reflect its position as the
world's top energy and raw materials consumer.
Singapore is Asia's main oil trading hub and its exchange,
Singapore Exchange (SGX), also deals in other commodities like
iron ore or natural gas.
To boost its international commodities presence, BOC
launched two global commodity business centres in Singapore on
Friday, the first such undertaking by a Chinese bank abroad, BOC
said.
The bank would offer financial solutions and services for
commodity firms through the two centres, helping them to expand
into new markets and grow globally, it added without giving
details.
As part of the MOU, BOC would support IE Singapore's move in
building new trade flows in new classes of commodities,
including gold and diamond financing, said Satvinder Singh, IE
Singapore's assistant chief executive officer.
BOC will also be a clearing member for physically settled
commodities contracts launched out of exchanges in Singapore,
including commodities bourses SGX and Intercontinental Exchange
(ICE).
IE Singapore will also partner with BOC to help the growth
of Chinese companies using Singapore as a trading hub.
"Because of regulatory requirements, some of the western
banks all over the world are no longer providing the same size
of lines, liquidity as they used to," said Singh.
"I think it's very welcoming to see Asian financial
institutions like the Bank of China stepping up and being able
to commit in building up both in terms of quality of
sophistication and in terms of size of liquidation that the
market needs."
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Nick Macfie)